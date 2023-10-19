Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $211,000 Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

