Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $217,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $34.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

