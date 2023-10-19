Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $217,000 Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,869. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.33. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

