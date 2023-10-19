Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $219,000 Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

