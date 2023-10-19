Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,686,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,902,887.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,686,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,902,887.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,329,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,955,207. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

