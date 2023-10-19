Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kyndryl were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kyndryl by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,017,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after buying an additional 264,793 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 128.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 141.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

