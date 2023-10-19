Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ardelyx were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $851.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

