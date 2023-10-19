Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $190,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 172,498 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on VITL. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Vital Farms Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VITL opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $454.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,564 shares of company stock valued at $729,423. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vital Farms Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
