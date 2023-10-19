Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $190,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 172,498 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VITL. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VITL opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $454.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,564 shares of company stock valued at $729,423. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.