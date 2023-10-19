Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $203,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 2,255.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 743,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,964 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLYW stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

