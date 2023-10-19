Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

