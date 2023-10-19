Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $102.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.