Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

