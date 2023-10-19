Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

