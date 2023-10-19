Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $896.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.86. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

