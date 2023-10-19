Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

