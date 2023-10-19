Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 530,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CWT opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

