Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,047 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE:TRC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.71. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,840,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,912,106.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

