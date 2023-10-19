Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,816 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Star Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 145.3% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 1,700,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Star Group by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $300.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Star Group’s payout ratio is -232.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

