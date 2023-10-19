Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,456 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

