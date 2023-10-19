Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,633 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aaron’s were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 139.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 22.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.29 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.22. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

