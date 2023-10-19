Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,434 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

GMRE stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $576.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

