Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,498 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 91.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $970.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

