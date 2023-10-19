Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 465 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $177.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $52,977.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,618 shares of company stock valued at $806,305 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.