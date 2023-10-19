Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,695 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.1 %

LIVN opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile



LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

