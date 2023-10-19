Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,968 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

