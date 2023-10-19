Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,119 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after buying an additional 721,690 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 4,299,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

