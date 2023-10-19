Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,123 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE BE opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

