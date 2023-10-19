Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,713 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alight were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.81. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

