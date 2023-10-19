Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 732 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 209,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after acquiring an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

