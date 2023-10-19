Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,218 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -194.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

