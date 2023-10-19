Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 927 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

