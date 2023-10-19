Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,376 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

