Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,667 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,093,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

