Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $205,000 Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Arcellx Company Profile



Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

