Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $210,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

