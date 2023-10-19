Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schrödinger by 733.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.8 %

SDGR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

