Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

PTEN stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,618 shares of company stock worth $2,227,632 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.