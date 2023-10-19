Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PLRX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

