Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,496,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after buying an additional 3,208,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

UA stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

