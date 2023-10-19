Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ADT were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ADT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 414,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 307,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

