Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 72.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,959.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

