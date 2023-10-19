Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 868,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

