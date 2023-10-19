Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 131.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 430,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,510 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 366,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

