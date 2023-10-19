Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

TEVA stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

