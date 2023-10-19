The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

HIG opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 134.1% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

