The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $492.15 million, a PE ratio of -97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.99%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

