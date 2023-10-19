Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

