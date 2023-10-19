Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tokai Carbon to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokai Carbon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokai Carbon N/A N/A 1.24 Tokai Carbon Competitors $3.23 billion $156.88 million -4.56

Tokai Carbon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tokai Carbon. Tokai Carbon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokai Carbon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokai Carbon N/A N/A N/A Tokai Carbon Competitors -19.75% -35.65% -3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokai Carbon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokai Carbon 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokai Carbon Competitors 809 2988 3802 13 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 52.68%. Given Tokai Carbon’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tokai Carbon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products. It provides fine carbon products comprising special graphite products that include isotropic graphite G/HK series, extruded graphite, SiC coated carbon, C/C composite, glassy carbon, solid SiC, carbon brush, and resin-impregnated graphite products, as well as furnace materials for silicon semiconductor, solar cell manufacturing, and other applications; and industrial furnaces and related products, which comprise silicon carbide heating elements, resistors, recryte SiC structural materials, and industrial furnaces for heat treatment of ceramics, electronic components, metals, glass, and others. In addition, it provides carbon and graphite products and solutions for various smelting applications; and friction materials, including sintered metal friction, paper friction, carbonaceous friction, sliding, resin, woven, and soft mold materials to regulate power transmission in industrial and construction machinery, as well as for use in brake and clutch parts of vehicles, such as motorbikes, trucks, buses, and trains. Further, the company offers anode materials for secondary lithium-ion batteries that are used in smartphones and electric cars. The company was formerly known as Tokai Electrode Mfg. Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. in 1975. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

