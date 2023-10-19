Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

