Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

